Men's Health
- MusicLudacris Reveals He Still Has His Car From The '90sLudacris' 1993 Acura Legend is still his "favorite car."By Caroline Fisher
- Music50 Cent Tells "Men's Health" Why He Doesn't Wear Bulletproof Vests Anymore50 explains when he made the decision to move on from his signature item. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop Culture50 Cent Is Thirsty For Helen Mirren: "I Don't Give A F**k... She's Sexy"The Dame has a new suitor.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Recaps His Early 2000's In New Interview With Men's HealthFans have honed in on a specific story 50 tells about women.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCommon Claims That Nas Wrote One Of The Greatest Songs Of All TimeCommon had high praise for one Nas song in particular.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureBusta Rhymes Reveals NSFW Reason For Losing WeightBusta Rhymes has an odd story to share. By Zachary Horvath
- Music50 Cent Admits D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” Inspired Him To Get In Shape50 Cent discussed his inspiration for staying fit with "Men's Health" for a new cover story.By Cole Blake
- MusicFat Joe Opens Up About Battle With Depression And Weight LossThe rapper shared his struggles in a new interview.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Debunks Claims That He Struggles To Be Involved With All Of His Kids"I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week," the father of 8 said.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Isn't Concerned About "Negative Reactions & Opinions"The fiercely private acclaimed actor says that fans only "know what I allow them to know."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Admits He "F*cked Up" Oscars Hosting Gig In New InterviewKevin Hart reflects on how problematic his old Tweets were and how he could have handled the Oscars hosting controversy differently. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Reflects On Near-Fatal Car Crash & How His Life Changed Forever“I’m not trying to get back to where I was before."By Chantilly Post
- MusicTimbaland Talks His 130-Pound Weight Loss & Previous Pill AddictionNew year, new man. By Chantilly Post
- AnticsTory Lanez Roasts Drake's Poolside Photoshoot & "Duckface" HabitsTory Lanez shares his secrets to a balanced breakfast. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsKevin Gates Reveals The NSFW Reason Why He Eats So Much MangoKevin Gates practices oral sex on mangos.By Alex Zidel
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Had No Clue What The #MeToo Movement WasFloyd Mayweather chimes in on the #MeToo movement. By Aron A.