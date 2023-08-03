Common Claims That Nas Wrote One Of The Greatest Songs Of All Time

It’s pretty common for Nas to get massive praise from both rap fans and other rappers. Common became the most recent to do so in an interview with Men’s Health. In the interview, he talks quite a bit about his history with hip-hop. “I remember being at a performance and then walking outside of the show, and this dude came up to me, and he said, ‘Common, I really love your music.” He explained the meaning behind the song next, “I want to tell you that your song “Retrospect for Life” made me decide to have my kid,’” he began the interview. “I wrote that song because I had been through that experience. And there was a moment when I was on the way to the abortion clinic, and the mother of my child decided, ‘We can’t do this again,’.”

That’s what he circled back to Nas, whose influence he credited. “That’s why we related to when Nas talked about what he talked about on Illmatic. He experienced it, and the way he told it was just beautiful. In ‘One Love,’ he talks to his boy in prison. That’s one of the greatest songs ever written.” The song he’s referencing appears on Nas’ classic album Illmatic. Praise for the entire record is also easy to find. In a recent New York Times story they got 50 rappers to tell the story of hip-hop. Eminem specifically spoke about the influence of the album on his career and told the story of how he first found it.

Common Has Nothing But Praise For Nas

The legendary @common gets candid about how his experiences with abortion and child molestation resonated with others. https://t.co/0yymY9YWG1 — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) August 1, 2023

Nas just released his newest album Magic 2 last month. It’s a follow-up to his 2021 album Magic. The project also features references to another ongoing series of projects he’s working on with Hit-Boy called Kings Disease. Magic 2 sees Nas teaming up with 21 Savage and making a song with 50 Cent for the first time in decades. The album followed up last year’s Kings Disease III.

What do you think of Common’s feelings towards Nas’ song “One Love,”? Let us know in the comment section below.

