Nas “Magic 2” Review

Few artists are capable of releasing five albums in three years. Nas is one of the only rappers to release such a high volume of quality music in such a short period. The 49-year-old legend’s historic run of albums since 2020 is a testament to his working relationship with Hit-Boy, who is successful in his own right. Hit-Boy’s work with Nas has earned him the position as one of today’s most important and influential producers. With each album they have created together, Nas and Hit-Boy have only strengthened their chemistry.

On more than one occasion, Nas has likened his and Hit-Boy’s connection with some of the greatest musical duos. He has compared their team to Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones and also called them “the new Gang Starr.” Their first collaborative album, King’s Disease, established their sound, with 2021’s King’s Disease II cementing their chemistry. Last year’s King’s Disease III was like a victory celebration that saw them hone in on their sound and work ethic without any features.

Months after King’s Disease II, Nas and Hit-Boy released Magic, an album that reaffirmed that they had struck gold with their working relationship. Magic broke away from the mold of King’s Disease. It was a short project that leaned toward simple loops rather than layered production, emphasizing killer bars over conceptual songwriting and choruses. Looking to continue their prolific and unprecedented run of albums, Nas is back with Magic 2, yet another album produced by Hit-Boy.

Continuing The Hot Streak

On “Office Hours,” Nas raps, “Two series at once, let’s run the sequel.” He references the King’s Disease trilogy and the Magic series he and Hit-Boy created together. It is extremely impressive how quickly they have released multiple, complete bodies of work. Nas even turns it into a clever basketball reference: “That’s that Magic and KD at the same time.” While they may be two separate series, there is no significant difference between the sounds of King’s Disease versus Magic.

Nas and Hit-Boy’s latest sequel continues the foundation they set with Magic, making a short album with impressive loops and even better raps. On Magic 2, Nas tries out new flows similar to the ones he tested on the King’s Disease albums. He also includes features from rap legends and embraces the younger generations. Nas is joined by 50 Cent on the aforementioned “Office Hours” for a brief verse. His feature did not add much to the song but did not necessarily take away from it, either. The previously released “One Mic, One Gun” sees Nas and 21 Savage teaming up for an unexpected yet exciting collaboration.

Nas & Hit-Boy Maintain Their Magic

What Hit-Boy does best is craft instrumentals that make Nas sound comfortable and challenge his flows, which he once again accomplished on Magic 2. The album’s production is varied in both tempo and style. While maybe not the strongest beats of their collaborative history, Hit-Boy created some of his riskiest productions for Nas yet. Songs like “Abracadabra” are more abrasive than the simplistic loops on the first Magic. Production highlights include “Bokeem Woodbine,” “Earvin Magic Johnson,” and “Pistols On Your Album Cover.” The production may not stack up to any previous King’s Disease albums or even the first Magic, but Hit-Boy’s beats are still exciting and bring the best out of Nas.

Nas Remains In Rare Form

Lyrically, Nas continues his creative streak, maintaining the magic he and Hit-Boy conjured for his past four albums. Like all of the previous Hit-Boy collaborations, he keeps things current while reflecting on earlier times in his life and career. He touches on moments in hip hop history that he witnessed and speaks to younger generations. In “What This Really Means,” he raps about keeping up with the constantly changing musical landscape. He reminisces on the eras of double albums, online bootlegging, and the days of CDs and tapes. Nas has adapted to many different eras of hip hop, thriving in all of them, which is commendable for an MC of his caliber.

Overall, Magic 2 attests to the chemistry between Nas and Hit-Boy and how they bring the best out of one another. Five albums later, the two have not missed yet and do not show any signs of slowing down. On King’s Disease II, Nas declared that he was “in rare form” with Hit-Boy on the beats, which remains true three albums later. Nas is the only rapper at his age and status to consistently churn out quality albums, further solidifying a legacy that was cemented long ago.

