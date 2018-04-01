nasir jones
- MusicNas & Hit-Boy's "King's Disease" Trilogy Albums, RankedAfter an unprecedented string of quality releases, Nas and Hit-Boy became the ultimate rapper-producer pairing that fans did not know they needed.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicNas Shows Love To 50 Cent For "Changing" The Rap Game During Los Angeles ConcertThe two New York legends stand tall together after all these years.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNas "Magic 2" ReviewNas is the only rapper at his age and status to consistently churn out quality albums, further solidifying a legacy that was cemented long ago.By Wyatt Westlake
- ReviewsNas "King's Disease" Album ReviewNas drops off his best album in almost two decades with "King's Disease," a masterpiece produced in its entirety by Hit-Boy.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNas Sends Love To DMX & Celebrates Gang Starr ComebackDid someone say Gang Starr comeback?By Sandra E
- MusicNas Calls Nipsey Hussle A "True Voice" & Says "It's Dangerous To Be An MC"The rapper claims black men, especially with status, are targets.By Erika Marie
- ReviewsNas "Nasir" ReviewIt's nice to have Nas back in the fold, but "Nasir" ultimately falls short of lofty expectations. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicStream Nas' New Album "Nasir"Nas releases his new album "Nasir," produced by Kanye West.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsNas' "Nasir" Is A Welcome Return For A Hip-Hop LegendAfter a long absence from the game, Nas has returned with a Kanye West produced album.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNas Releases Hoodies & T-Shirt Collection For "Nasir"Nas' experiment with Yeezy includes a merch run.By Devin Ch
- MusicLivestream Nas' "Nasir" Listening SessionNas fiends unite, for the livestream is about to go down. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNas Co-Signs J. Cole's "K.O.D." With Album Art RepostLooks like he didn't "Let Nas Down" after all.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNas Drops Live Orchestral Version Of "Illmatic""Illmatic: Live From The Kennedy Center" is available on iTunes.By Devin Ch
- MusicNas Celebrates 24 Years Of "Illmatic" With Overwhelming AppreciationNas thanks hip-hop music and his fans on the 24th anniversary of "Illmatic's" release.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNas Calls For Unity In Hip HopNas shares a message of unity and economic growth with his fellow artists.By Devin Ch