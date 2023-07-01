Nas & 50 Cent Link Up For Exciting New Track “Office Hours”

Nas has proven to be one of the biggest legends in the entire history of hip-hop. Overall, he has some of the genre’s most classic albums. Moreover, in the last few years, he has come through with some incredible albums that continue to showcase his talent. Even at his current age, he can still drop classics, which is a truly special ability to have. For those who didn’t grow up with Nas, he is now giving you the opportunity to truly tap into his work.

Recently, Nas came through and announced that he would be releasing Magic 2 with Hit-Boy. Furthermore, he dropped the tracklist which was definitely interesting to people. It contained 11 tracks and only two features. Firstly, there was “Office Hours” with 50 Cent. Moreover, there was “One Mic, One Gun” with 21 Savage, which had been released seven months ago. Needless to say, people had been waiting to hear the collab with Fif.

Nas x 50 Cent

Well, the song has arrived and it is safe to say that it has surpassed all of the expectations. Overall, this song has lavish production and incredible bars from both artists. Although we don’t hear a lot of verses from 50 Cent these days, he still sounds great on this new track. Nas and 50 Cent work very well together here, and you cannot deny the artistry involved. It is a collaboration that will prove to be one of the best of the year. This is something you can also say about the album itself.

Let us know what you this of this new Nas and 50 Cent song, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

After the 80’s, after Rakim, I resurrected it

Chest is lit, freezin’, I’m polar vortexin’ it

Got it, quiz me, am I gonna step from the business? (Uh-huh)

A lot of fillings in this game like I just left the dentist (Sheesh)