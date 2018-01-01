Nas Confirms “Magic 2” Release Date, 50 Cent Will Appear On New Album

Many artists are more than comfortable living their listeners with years between their albums (we’re looking at you, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky), but that’s not the energy Nas has been in for the past few years. The 49-year-old has been on a roll for some time now, churning out NASIR, The Lost Tapes 2, King’s Disease (I, II, and III), and Magic all since 2018. The renowned lyricist seems to only be getting better with age, and his usual beatmaker, Hit-Boy has continued to match the rapper’s impressive abilities with his own sonic skills.

After KD III arrived to endless praise, it didn’t take long for Nas to return to the studio to keep his creativity flowing. Near the end of June, he teased hip-hop heads with more music in the works, but we certainly didn’t think he’d be this quick about it. The “On My Soul” artist has been hinting at something coming via social media over the past few days, and on Tuesday (July 18), Nas confirmed that his next project, Magic 2, will be hitting streamers on Friday (July 21).

Nas’ Magic 2 Coming on Friday

His announcement was short and simple, revealing what appears to be the cover art along with a confirmed debut date. While Nas himself wasn’t ready to reveal who he’s been collaborating with, 50 Cent shared some exciting news about Magic over on his own IG page.

“[Y’all] ain’t [heard] me in [a] minute, @nas felt like it was time, so it’s done,” the Power producer wrote this morning. “Check us out, Friday 7.21. Magic 2 (Office Hours) QGTM 💣,” Fif added. It’s been some time since we’ve heard the two together, with their last joint appearance coming on “Too Hot” with Nature, so rap lovers are beyond eager to stream the new album when it lands.

50 Cent Confirms Feature

They may have had their issues in the past, as 50 Cent allegedly dissed Nas on the original version of “Back Down,” but that’s not stopping the two icons from making magic together in the present. Are you excited to hear what the two New Yorkers bring to the table when Magic 2 drops this Friday (July 21)? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

