After completely wiping his Instagram last week, fans thought Nas had something cooking. While he still hasn’t made an official announcement yet he made a post today that definitely added some clarity for fans. He took to Instagram to share a clip of someone escaping a straight jacket while being hung upside down, AKA a magic trick. While that may seem innocuous at first fans in the comments knew exactly what he meant. Once combined with the caption which merely featured two magic wands, it’s clear what Nas is teasing.

In late 2021 Nas surprise released the album Magic, his second project of the year. All the references to magic in his newest teaser post make it clear that some kind of sequel to the album is in the works. Fans in the comments thought the same thing. “MAGIC 2 coming?????” one comment reads. “Magic 2, lord help us! Just the thought of this has made my whole summer,” says another. One of the top comments makes a suggestion about what the album should be called. “PLEASE CALL THE ALBUM STILLMAGIC,” one comment reads in reference to Nas’ classic album Stillmatic.

Nas Hints At New Album With Instagram Post

This isn’t the first hint we’ve gotten that a Magic sequel could be coming. Recently a Reddit user who is thought of as a source of Nas news posted some rumors about a Magic 2 coming very soon. While the post Nas made doesn’t come with a release date the Reddit thread claims it could be here as earlier as this week.

Nas has been keeping fans fed recently. Over the past three years, he’s released four new albums. That collection is highlighted his trio of collaborations with Hit-Boy called King’s Disease. Installments of the series were released in 2020, 2021, and 2022 with the original Magic coming in between the second and third editions. Rap legends of new and old jumped at the opportunity to provide contributions to the series. What do you think of Nas teasing a forthcoming sequel to Magic? Let us know in the comment section below.

