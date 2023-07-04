Superior Court Judge Gary N. Wilcox is in trouble with the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct for filming himself rapping along to Nas and Busta Rhymes’ music in a series of TikTok posts that the committee has deemed inappropriate. They filed the complaint against Wilcox on Friday, June 30.

They allege that between April 2021 and March 2023, Wilcox posted 40 TikTok videos under the username “Sal Tortorella.” The videos apparently contain content featuring “profanity, graphic sexual references to female and male body parts, violence, misogyny, and racist terms,” as noted by the New Jersey Globe.

Nas & Busta Rhymes In NYC

Busta Rhymes and Nas during Nas Celebrates His New Album “Hip Hop is Dead” At His Black & White Ball – December 18, 2006 at Capital in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The Advisory Committee took special issue with one TikTok featuring Nas’ 2003 track “Get Down.” They said that “the song contains explicit lyrics concerning a criminal case and a courtroom shooting as well as derogatory and discriminatory terms, drug and gang references, and the killing of a doctor in a hospital who treated another gang member.”

In one TikTok, Wilcox lip-syncs to Busta Rhymes’ 2006 hit “Touch It.” The caption reads: “When an ex-girlfriend calls you ‘Santa’ because of your new white beard.” The lyrics in the post are as follows: “For the record, just a second, I’m freakin’ it out/ While she tryin’ to touch, see, I was peepin’ it out/ She turned around and was tryin’ to put my dick in her mouth/ I let her.” Other songs of note include Rihanna’s “Jump” and Miguel’s “Sure Thing.” Another features the phrase, “You think you can run up on me and whip my monkey ass? Come on. Come on!”

Wilcox’s attorney, Robert Hille, downplayed the seriousness of the posts. “I don’t think that at the end of the day anybody is going to believe there was any desire to do any harm here,” Hille said, according to The New York Times. “Hindsight is 20-20.”

