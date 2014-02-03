After nearly a decade in career limbo, Miguel finally broke through in 2012, quickly becoming a go-to collaborator in the worlds of R&B and Hip-Hop, due in part to the commercial and critical success of his album Kaleidoscope Dream. Throughout his career, the San Pedro, Los Angeles native has collaborated with the likes of Janelle Monae, Big Sean, Talib Kweli, DJ Drama, Rick Ross, Pusha T, Curren$y, Nas, Swizz Beatz, Paul Oakenfield, Asher Roth, Johnson & Johnson, Blu, Esthero and more. Most recently, he accompanied Drake, Future and Jhene Aiko on the “Would You Like A” tour and was arrested and hit with a DUI charge in L.A. Also, he’ll be performing at the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards alongside Macklemore, Robin Thicke, T.I. and more. (He describes his music as fly, funkadelic, intergalactic-hip-hop-meets-sexy-orgasmic crazy, dope shit, by the way.)