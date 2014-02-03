Macklemore is the most successful independent artist to blow up in recent memory, in any genre – so much so that he more so orbits the rap game as opposed to being completely immersed in it. After putting in well over a decade of work, things finally took off for him in 2013 after he and Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop” single/visual became a viral hit, quickly reaching the #1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart without major label support. Throughout his 13-year career, the Seattle native has collaborated with Scientific Shaman, Illmaculate, Buffalo Madonna, Ziggy Stardust, Wanz, Fences, Suntonio Bandanaz, Abyssinian Creole, Evan Roman, Grynch, C-Nik, Notion, Neema, CunninLynguists, Grieves, Geologic, Blue Scholars, Debaser, Ray Dalton, Mary Lambert, Hollis, Clinton Sparks, 2 Chainz, D.A., Ab-Soul, Schoolboy Q and more. Most recently, he and Lewis’ latest album The Heist went platinum, and they announced a hiatus from the spotlight as well as plans to work on new music for 2014. They’re also nominated for seven awards at the 56th Annual GRAMMYs. Stay tuned.