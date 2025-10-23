CAOS - Album by Miguel

Miguel is back with his first album in eight years, "CAOS," which features a mix of singing in English and Spanish.

It has been eight years since Miguel dropped his last album. In that span, we have gotten some singles here and there, but the fans have been begging for a full-length effort. On Thursday, we finally got it as he dropped off a 12-track album called CAOS. The album is in both English and Spanish, with some truly unique tracks that merge rock and R&B. There are some sinister vibes throughout the project, especially on the second track, "The Killing." There aren't many features here. In fact, we only get George Clinton on the very last song. Miguel has reinvented himself with this album, and we're sure there will be some strong opinions about this latest effort.

Release Date: October 23, 2025

Genre: R&B

Tracklist for CAOS
  1. CAOS
  2. The Killing
  3. RIP
  4. New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)
  5. Triggered
  6. El Pleito
  7. Perderme
  8. Oscillate
  9. Nearsight [SID]
  10. Angel's Song
  11. Always Time
  12. COMMA / KARMA with George Clinton
