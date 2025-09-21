Miguel Pays Tribute To His Roots On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

Miguel R&B Season Playlist Update
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Miguel attends the Los Angeles special screening of Apple Original Films and A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Miguel stands alongside new releases from Kaash Paige, Lizzen, and Jacquees on our latest "R&B Season" playlist update.

Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist update, which made way for some big releases in the hip-hop world this week from Cardi B, Lil Yachty, and more. Nevertheless, there's still a lot of great music keeping soulful fans fed until the end of the year, and we got yet another single for an anticipated release.

Miguel chose to pay tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence Day with the new song "El Pleito," a bilingual track of resistance, indignation, and compromise. It's a gorgeous cut that softly shows off his vocals and employs a tender guitar line to ground more atmospheric tones and contrast with the muffled percussion.

This is the latest single from the singer's upcoming album CAOS, which comes out on October 23 this year. We will see if he decides to drop more material before we get the full thing, as the record "New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)" was also stunning. Either way, we're probably getting a very gorgeous album soon enough. Whether or not it goes in more surprising directions is a question we can't wait to answer.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Elsewhere on R&B Season, we have a dramatic new track from Kaash Paige. She opens up "GOD SAVE ME" with a lot of passion and energy as she sings about a complex relationship that she can't seem to get over. The cavernous pianos and additional keys on here convey that sense of sadness quite well, and the song is overall quite bare.

Still, that hazy and spacey quality is what sets Paige's lyrics in an isolated place. While it's not the most unique or new sound for her, the simple approach still emphasizes melody over vibe in an engaging way.

Finally on R&B Season, we wanted to shout out Lizzen and Jacquees for their collaborative project, But First R&B. It's eight cuts of smoothness throughout, and "Finsta" with Kayla Nicole and Saint Lamaar is a great example. Cold, watery keys pair with crisp hi-hats in an intoxicating way. Solid rap flows, lustful melodies, and a slow pace deliver exactly what fans would want from this record.

