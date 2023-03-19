R&B Season playlist
- MusicCiara & Chris Brown Show "How We Roll" On Our "R&B Season" Playlist UpdateHalle's debut solo single, "Angel," is another must-listen from this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNew Music From Tinashe & Roy Woods Appears On Our "R&B Season" Update: StreamMario, Lil Wayne, and Tyga's "Main One" landed on our latest playlist update too.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCoco Jones & Justin Timberlake's "ICU (Remix)" Kicks Off Today's "R&B Season" UpdateJT has reportedly been in the studio with Timbaland recently as well.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPARTYNEXTDOOR & Mahalia Set The "R&B Season" Mood With Their New ReleasesEnd your weekend on a high note with our latest R&B recommendations.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChris Brown's Got The "Summer Too Hot" On Today's "R&B Season" UpdateThis weekend's round-up is a short and sweet one.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJanelle Monae's "Champagne Sh*t" Makes A Splash On Today's "R&B Season" UpdateUK superstar Maeta also returned with her "When I Hear Your Name" project this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTy Dolla Sign Sets Our "R&B Season" Playlist In "Motion" With His New SingleMadonna and Playboi Carti's collab with The Weeknd for "The Idol" also caught our attention.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicZacari Brings A "Touch of God" To Our Weekly "R&B Season" Playlist UpdateFormer lovers Ty Dolla $ign and Lauren Jauregui also reunite for a new joint single with Russ on today's round-up.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSummer Walker & Childish Gambino Introduce Us To A "New Type" On Our "R&B Season" PlaylistClose out your weekend with new tunes from Chxrry22, H.E.R., and more.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJanelle Monáe Brings Her "Lipstick Lover" To Our Weekly "R&B Season" PlaylistThe girls are running things on today's round-up, with new titles from Jorja Smith, Keke Palmer, and Ciara.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMiguel's New Single Lands At The Top Of This Week's "R&B Season" Playlist: StreamWho had your favourite release of the weekend?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicThe Weeknd & Future Create A "Double Fantasy" On Our "R&B Season" PlaylistThe "toxic" collaboration will appear on the Canadian's upcoming project to accompany his controversial HBO series.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJorja Smith, Yung Bleu, & More Headline Latest “R&B Season” Playlist UpdateThe latest update to the "R&B Season" playlist is here.By Cole Blake
- MusicDaniel Caesar's "NEVER ENOUGH" Album Is The Main Event On Our "R&B Season" UpdateCollaborations from the project, such as "Homiesexual" and "Buyer's Remorse" with Ty Dolla $ign and Omar Apollo, landed on today's playlist round-up.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChlöe's "Body Do" Takes Centre Stage On This Weekend's "R&B Season" UpdateSeveral tracks from 6LACK's "Since I Have A Lover" album also made the cut.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicUsher's "GLU" Single Will Have You Stuck On Our "R&B Season" Playlist This WeekendDoechii and Kodak Black's fire new collaboration also landed on our latest update.By Hayley Hynes