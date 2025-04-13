Summer Walker Remixes Her Heart On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

New music means new choices, and to help you find the best of the best releases of the week, our latest R&B Season playlist update is here for your convenience. Leading the way are some new remixes for the 2024 Summer Walker single "Heart Of A Woman," one of which is from DJ Maphorisa and Xduppy and the other of which is from Nektunez. The former takes more of a straightforward house direction, whereas the latter mixes that bounce with more peppy percussion that gives a bit more of a dancehall vibe. We highly recommend you check out both versions for yourself, but before that, we invite you to revisit the original.

But we also have brand new releases this week on R&B Season, such as the new Savannah Ré single "Nine Lives." It's a guitar-led and sultrily sensual cut with simple trap-inspired percussion about Savannah's romantic proclivities and her fast-moving tendencies. As the record progresses, ethereal background elements like whistles and dreamy synth pads give it more atmosphere. It's not the most unique approach to this type of track, but its conventions certainly entrance.

Read More: Summer Walker Channels Marvin Sapp After Chris Brown Announces More Breezy Bowl XX Dates

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Switching gears a bit on R&B Season, we have the new Rema cut "Bout U," which slow-roasts his Afrobeat stylings with charismatic vocal leads. The chorus, as simple as it is lyrically, will definitely get stuck in your head. Also, some soaring background vocals and embellishments increase the playful but still earnest plea for love on this song. It's a very nice mix between longing and lackadaisical, but not without passion. The sunburnt melodic lead, which the end of the track highlights as it closes out, is also just a really pleasing tone to the ear.