Summer Walker Remixes Her Heart On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 230 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Summer Walker R&B Season Playlist Music News
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Summer Walker attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
Summer Walker, kwn, Savannah Ré, and Rema filled up our "R&B Season" playlist update this week. Which release was your favorite?

New music means new choices, and to help you find the best of the best releases of the week, our latest R&B Season playlist update is here for your convenience. Leading the way are some new remixes for the 2024 Summer Walker single "Heart Of A Woman," one of which is from DJ Maphorisa and Xduppy and the other of which is from Nektunez. The former takes more of a straightforward house direction, whereas the latter mixes that bounce with more peppy percussion that gives a bit more of a dancehall vibe. We highly recommend you check out both versions for yourself, but before that, we invite you to revisit the original.

But we also have brand new releases this week on R&B Season, such as the new Savannah Ré single "Nine Lives." It's a guitar-led and sultrily sensual cut with simple trap-inspired percussion about Savannah's romantic proclivities and her fast-moving tendencies. As the record progresses, ethereal background elements like whistles and dreamy synth pads give it more atmosphere. It's not the most unique approach to this type of track, but its conventions certainly entrance.

Read More: Summer Walker Channels Marvin Sapp After Chris Brown Announces More Breezy Bowl XX Dates

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Switching gears a bit on R&B Season, we have the new Rema cut "Bout U," which slow-roasts his Afrobeat stylings with charismatic vocal leads. The chorus, as simple as it is lyrically, will definitely get stuck in your head. Also, some soaring background vocals and embellishments increase the playful but still earnest plea for love on this song. It's a very nice mix between longing and lackadaisical, but not without passion. The sunburnt melodic lead, which the end of the track highlights as it closes out, is also just a really pleasing tone to the ear.

Finally on R&B Season, we wanted to shout out the new kwn single "do what i say" for its creatively assembled drums and its almost chaotic tension. A reversed hit in the beat suddenly stops the vocals in their tracks, and shifting flows and vocal inflections pair well with this dizzying percussion. Of course, there's still a spotlit performance here to enjoy, and some shimmering keys also round out this woozy atmosphere.

Read More: Quavo & Lil Baby Become "Legends" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
The Push Back Project 2025 Music Summer Walker Pours Her Heart Out On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 936
The City Of Las Vegas Honors Usher During Special Presentation Music Usher & H.E.R. "Risk It All" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 437
Variety's 2024 Power Of Women: New York Music Ayra Starr Fends Off "Bad Vibes" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 812
Cyndi Lauper Honored With Ally Icon Award During WeHo Pride By The City Of West Hollywood, CA Music Kehlani & Lucky Daye Are As Sweet As Ever On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 1.8K