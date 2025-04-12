Quavo & Lil Baby Become "Legends" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Summer's almost here, and more heat means more bangers on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update courtesy of the best of the best hip-hop releases of the week. This is a big week in particular for 2010s trap heads, as Quavo and Lil Baby linked up on their first song together in almost seven years. "Legends" is a fittingly woozy but slick trap cut that lets each Georgia MC take things easy or speedy with their flows, switching things up here and there for melodic accents and more straightforward verses. It's great to hear these two on wax together again, and hopefully it won't be their last team-up.

Speaking of new collaborations on Fire Emoji, that might as well be the theme of this week's update. Our next entry is "ILMB" from Travis Scott and Sheck Wes, which revives the minimally hazy and bass-heavy sound they work so well together over. This time around, there's not as much bombast to this record, although the 808s certainly make up for that. Instead, the Cactus Jack rappers focused on their sticky inflections, refrains, pockets, and ad-libs.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

For older heads on Fire Emoji, a couple of lyrical assassins blessed us with a mix of old and new. Under the Wu-Tang Clan banner, Mathematics produced the song "Warriors Two, Cooley High," on which Method Man and Benny The Butcher trade gritty bars about the streets, their luxuries, and their abilities on the mic. With a persistent organ note, stark percussion, yelped vocal samples, and a spoken word intro, this is classic Wu all the way. Hopefully we get more tracks from veteran spitters and current pen masters in conjunction, whether it's under the Wu or not.