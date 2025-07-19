Travis Scott & JACKBOYS Turn It Up On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Travis Scott JACKBOYS Fire Emoji Playlist Hip Hop News
Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott performs at halftime in Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This week's "Fire Emoji" update features Travis Scott and JACKBOYS, Raekwon, Young Nudy, Freddie Gibbs, and The Alchemist.

Welcome to our latest Fire Emoji playlist update, which is here to summarize the best that hip-hop had to offer this week. Travis Scott and his JACKBOYS collective from Cactus Jack Records are leading the charge with their new album JACKBOYS 2, and it's a blockbuster event.

Alongside label mainstays like Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, and SoFaygo, the project also includes some very high-profile guests. "WHERE WAS YOU" is a reunion for Playboi Carti, La Flame, and Future, whereas "KICK OUT" used to feature 21 Savage ad-libs. Other guests on the project include GloRilla, Waka Flocka Flame, SahBabii, Tyla, and NBA YoungBoy.

Speaking of big guest lists, another stacked LP on Fire Emoji this week is the new album from Raekwon. After decades of dexterity as one of the Wu-Tang Clan's strongest members, The Emperor's New Clothes is a reminder that he's still got it.

If you want a taste of its quality, we'd recommend the husky and dusty "The Omerta" featuring Nas. The rest of the tracklist is also worth your time, most notably for The Chef's impressive rhyme schemes and luxurious presentations.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Moving onto new tracks for Fire Emoji this week, Young Nudy just released the second single for his upcoming album, Paradise. To help him out with the Coupe-produced mean-mugger "ICED TEA," he enlisted frequent collaborator and cousin 21 Savage and Memphis legend Project Pat.

Their chemistry translates very well on this new track thanks to dark synth pads in the background of a simple trap beat. All three MCs are able to bring their own unique flows to "ICED TEA," and we're looking forward to the other gems within Paradise.

Finally on Fire Emoji, we can't leave without shouting out "1995," the exciting new single from Freddie Gibbs and his Alfredo collaborator The Alchemist. Their sequel project Alfredo 2 is right around the corner, and this is exactly the taste fans wanted.

After all, this is one of Uncle Al's most progressive beats in a while, and the Big Boss Rabbit keeps his ferocity in check on the mic without compromising on his conviction. It's heat, and we're excited for what next week brings.

