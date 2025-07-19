Clipse Diss Travis Scott Again On National TV: "Who Is It?"

Pusha T and Travis Scott used to be G.O.O.D. Music colleagues, but now, it seems like they are fully at odds. Clipse and the JACKBOYS are currently beefing, as some new disses on Let God Sort Em Out might've prompted a response from Scott on JACKBOYS 2.

Also, this feud over loyalty and principle unfolded in various interviews and media appearances from the Virginia MC and his brother Malice. Their latest, as covered by AllHipHop, was MSNBC's "The Beat" with Ari Melber. The host asked the duo for their rapid-fire thoughts on various rappers.

They called Pharrell an "innovator" and "revolutionary," they called Kendrick Lamar a "top-tier lyricist" and "craftsman," and they called Jay-Z a "GOAT" and "elite." But when Melber mentioned La Flame, neither MC made their shade a secret. "Who is it?" Pusha T said regarding Travis Scott, whereas Malice answered with, "I don't do that."

For those unaware, Pusha's Travis diss appeared on "So Be It," whereas Trav's alleged response was on JACKBOYS 2's proper opener, "CHAMPAIN & VACAY." We will see if anything else develops on wax or if the tension will stick to media spaces, fan theories, and non-musical areas.

Travis Scott First Week Sales

Comparisons between Clipse and Travis Scott these days also center around their new projects' commercial performance. JACKBOYS 2 will debut at No. 1 on Billboard with about 251K first week units sold, whereas Let God Sort Em Out will land at No. 4 with almost 113K copies in its first week. About a week after the albums came out on the same day, the Thornton brothers surpassed Scott's latest on Apple Music's rap album chart.

Whether or not Clipse and Travis Scott continue their beef, their shots will probably prep fans for more debates and discussions in the future. The narrative is already in play, and we'll see if anything else comes from these hype cycles.