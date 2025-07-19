Clipse Will Reportedly Outsell Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI" In Latest Sales Update

Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists The Clipse and Justin Timberlake during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
The Clipse reunion has been a monumental moment in hip-hop culture and the fans are showing out for "Let God Sort Em Out."

The rollout for Clipse's comeback album Let God Sort Em Out couldn't have gone any better. The press run that Pusha T and Malice went on did a great job at spreading the word. However, it was already a highly anticipated project prior to all of the hoopla that has followed.

Of course, we are talking about what King Push has said about Jim Jones, Travis Scott, and Kanye West. This led a fair number of people to believe that he was doing this because he had a project to drop. Some have even labeled Pusha corny and that this would all be for nothing.

However, that couldn't be further from the truth. Since the release of Let God Sort Em Out, its kept pace with JACKBOYS 2 on the charts. In fact, it has since leapfrogged that tape on Apple Music.

With all of this momentum, Clipse are still projected to debut at number four on next week's Billboard Hot 200 chart. However, per NFR Podcast and HITS Daily Double, the 13-song set will be moving even more units.

Read More: Travis Scott & JackBoys "JackBoys 2" Review

Clipse First Week Sales

Just a few days ago, the iconic duo were looking at a very solid 90,000 copies first week. That figure has jumped to 112.6K with nearly 55,000 of that being physical sales. That still won't be enough to dethrone Pusha's former G.O.O.D Music label mate; however, it will be enough to surpass Lil Wayne.

Remember, Weezy put out his first album in quite some time and it was one that continued the storied Carter series. The sixth entry sold 108,000 to debut at number two, resulting in the smallest total of the historic collection.

This hasn't been an angle at all during this Let God Sort Em Out run, but it does add another small layer to the beef between Pusha and Wayne. The exact origins of their feud are a bit murky, but there's a belief out there that it had something to do with the Young Money icon ripping off the Clipse's style in their eyes.

Wayne was stunned back in the early 2000s when things initially went south and was still puzzled in 2020 during a Drink Champs interview. The Louisiana native hasn't engaged at all lately, but Drake did try to inherit it. However, he took the L after "The Story of Adidon" dropped in 2018.

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s Reckoning Names SZA, But Wounds Run Deeper

