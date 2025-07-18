Sales battles are always interesting to see within hip-hop, and the latest to look at is Pusha T and the new Clipse album versus Travis Scott's latest JACKBOYS compilation. Let God Sort Em Out is comfortably behind JACKBOYS 2 when it comes to sales numbers, but their streaming performance continues to fluctuate.

According to NFR Podcast on Twitter, the Virginia duo's comeback record dethroned the latest Cactus Jack team-up from its place atop Apple Music's Rap albums chart. Amid praise for the former and middling reception for the latter, it seems like fans are deciding on what's resonating with them in the long term.

Of course, this doesn't really indicate quality, commercial performance, or switch-arounds in any way, but it's a curious detail to note. Also, this stat could change literally by the time this article goes out; such is the nature of those platforms.

Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out had a lot of fanfare behind it for many narratives, acclaimed teaser tracks, and a lot of anticipation. The Travis Scott-led JACKBOYS 2 had a similar blockbuster appeal thanks not just to its featured artists, but also the extensive nature of the banger-intended tracklist.

Travis Scott Pusha T Beef

But at the end of the day, both projects are very different, and you can't really compare them beyond both being hip-hop records. So maybe the fanbases need to chill out with the commercial game and the talking points and just take the music for what it is.

Then again, Pusha T's beef with Travis Scott makes that angle impossible to ignore. La Flame seemed to lyrically clap back on JACKBOYS 2's opener, whereas Push made his issues very clear in various interviews... As if that "So Be It" verse wasn't clear enough.