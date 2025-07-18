Clipse's New Album Leaps Over Travis Scott's "JACKBOYS 2" Atop Apple Music's Rap Chart

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 776 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Clipse Travis Scott JACKBOYS 2 Apple Music Rap Hip Hop News
Dec 20, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American rapper Travis Scott sits court side during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Clipse and the JACKBOYS are linked not just by a release date, but also by a beef between Pusha T and Travis Scott.

Sales battles are always interesting to see within hip-hop, and the latest to look at is Pusha T and the new Clipse album versus Travis Scott's latest JACKBOYS compilation. Let God Sort Em Out is comfortably behind JACKBOYS 2 when it comes to sales numbers, but their streaming performance continues to fluctuate.

According to NFR Podcast on Twitter, the Virginia duo's comeback record dethroned the latest Cactus Jack team-up from its place atop Apple Music's Rap albums chart. Amid praise for the former and middling reception for the latter, it seems like fans are deciding on what's resonating with them in the long term.

Of course, this doesn't really indicate quality, commercial performance, or switch-arounds in any way, but it's a curious detail to note. Also, this stat could change literally by the time this article goes out; such is the nature of those platforms.

Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out had a lot of fanfare behind it for many narratives, acclaimed teaser tracks, and a lot of anticipation. The Travis Scott-led JACKBOYS 2 had a similar blockbuster appeal thanks not just to its featured artists, but also the extensive nature of the banger-intended tracklist.

Read More: Pusha T & Travis Scott Beef, Unpacked

Travis Scott Pusha T Beef

But at the end of the day, both projects are very different, and you can't really compare them beyond both being hip-hop records. So maybe the fanbases need to chill out with the commercial game and the talking points and just take the music for what it is.

Then again, Pusha T's beef with Travis Scott makes that angle impossible to ignore. La Flame seemed to lyrically clap back on JACKBOYS 2's opener, whereas Push made his issues very clear in various interviews... As if that "So Be It" verse wasn't clear enough.

With that in mind, we'll see how this narrative continues to evolve, especially once official sales numbers come in. Let God Sort Em Out and JACKBOYS 2, if nothing else, gave hip-hop a big event to celebrate this past weekend. While comparisons between them are irrelevant, it's too spicy to pass up. So we'll see how this continues to captivate fans who root for their favs.

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s Public Reckoning Names SZA, But Wounds Run Deeper

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Travis Scott Clipse Apple Music Charts JACKBOYS 2 Hip Hop News Music Travis Scott's "JACKBOYS 2" Surpasses Clipse On Apple Music Amid Pusha T Beef 3.1K
Travis Scott Diss Pusha T JACKBOYS 2 Hip Hop News Music Travis Scott Disses Pusha T On "JACKBOYS 2" Opener 7.5K
Syndication: Desert Sun Music Pusha T Continues To Diss Travis Scott, This Time With The Help Of Alexander "AE" Edwards 12.1K
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Music Travis Scott Projected To Debut At No. 1 With "JACKBOYS 2" Despite Middling Reviews 3.0K
Comments 0