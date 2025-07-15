Travis Scott has dropped another music video for one of his new JackBoys 2 songs, following the project's release on Sunday. This time around, he shared visuals for the track, "Kick Out." The music video features Scott performing in front of a purple sports car and partying on a lake. "If this sh*t get complicated, you get kicked out / Like I ain't got no place to stay, yeah, I circ' out," Scott raps on the track.

In the comments section, fans took note of 21 Savage's missing contribution in this version. On the album version of the song, he provides several uncredits ad-libs. "No 21 savage adlibs now this song is back to its former glory," one top comment reads. Another adds: "Kicked out everybody but the one person who needed kicking out the song. This version is it."

On Monday, Scott shared a music video for another one of the early fan-favorities from the project. He teamed up with director Gabriel Moses for a visual for "Dumbo."

Scott dropped JackBoys 2 on Sunday with guest appearances from Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, and Wallie the Sensei. It's the second compilation album from Cactus Jack Records. They dropped their first effort back in 2019.

Travis Scott & Pusha T Beef

On the song, “Champain & Vacay," Scott responded to Pusha T, who dissed him on the recent single "So Be It." "Yeah, man, I swear these old n**gas kill me / Know my YNs feel me,” he rapped. “They just want the real me, yeah / Blue Bugatti, I’m dodgin’ TMZ / Made a hundred off pushin’ T’s / Now my phone on DND, yeah."