Travis Scott followed up the release of his new project, JackBoys 2, with a music video for the song, "Dumbo," on Monday. Gabriel Moses directed the video, which shows Scott rapping around beautiful women and in front of a white sports car. "Yeah, yeah, gotta sleep with one eye open / Can't trust her, she stolen, but I'm already in too much motion / That b*tch tryna get her a promotion, twist my gas, pour my potion," Scott raps on the song. He remarks, “she goin’ dumbo," several times over on the infectious chorus.

Fans on YouTube are already loving the release. "'DUMBO' BEST SONG OFF THE ALBUM - IT'S LIIIT," one user wrote. Another added: "this guy has been giving us HITS for 10+ years straight." It's amassed over 400,000 views in just two hours at the time of publishing.

Scott dropped JackBoys 2 on Sunday with guest appearances from Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, and Wallie the Sensei. It's the second compilation album from Cactus Jack Records, following their first effort, which dropped back in 2019.

Travis Scott & Pusha T Beef

The release of JackBoys 2 comes as Travis Scott has been feuding with Pusha T. The Clipse rapper dissed him on his recent single with No Malice, "So Be It." He rapped: "You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b*tch and your pride in front of me / Her Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat."

He's also spoken about the reason for his issues with Scott in various interviews over the last several weeks. During an interview with GQ, he revealed that Scott played a version of his song, "Meltdown," for him and Pharrell before adding Drake's verse to the track. The Toronto rapper ended up dissing Pharrell on his verse.