The JACKBOYS showed off their chemistry on their sequel compilation, and fans on streaming services clearly resonated with the Travis Scott-led project. As caught by NFR Podcast, the project is now the highest-charting hip-hop release on Apple Music's Global albums chart, surpassing Clipse and their new album Let God Sort Em Out.

At one point, JACKBOYS 2 topped the chart, but according to Kworb, it seems like the new Justin Bieber album is back at the top. Nevertheless, La Flame, Pusha T, and Malice should all be very happy with their success with their new releases, even if they are definitely not happy for each other.

Pusha T and Travis Scott's beef became a focal point of both album rollouts, although the Cactus Jack boss' approach was far more subliminal. "Yeah, man, I swear these old n***as kill me... Blue Bugatti, I'm dodging TMZ / Made a hundred off pushing T's / Now my phone on DND," Travis rapped on "CHAMPAIN & VACAY."

"You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b***h and your pride in front of me / Her Utopia had moved right up the street... Lucky I ain't TMZ it, so be it, so be it," Push rapped on "So Be It."

JACKBOYS 2 Tracklist

But not everyone loved the tracks, so Clipse isn't the only narrative the JACKBOYS must contend with these days. We will see how these discussions and commercial performances continue to evolve, especially with other releases and drops coming very soon.

While these numbers comparisons don't matter much at the end of the day, fans will still passionately ride for their favorite music. We'd much rather have discussions of quality, but Pusha T and Travis Scott have widely different appeals and styles. At the end of the day, hip-hop's eating good this week. We can't complain.