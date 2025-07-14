Travis Scott's "JACKBOYS 2" Surpasses Clipse On Apple Music Amid Pusha T Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 708 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Travis Scott Clipse Apple Music Charts JACKBOYS 2 Hip Hop News
Feb 24, 2024; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; US rapper Travis Scott throws the opening pitch prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Neither Clipse nor Travis Scott are ahead of Justin Bieber's new album "SWAG" on Apple Music, so at least they have something in common.

The JACKBOYS showed off their chemistry on their sequel compilation, and fans on streaming services clearly resonated with the Travis Scott-led project. As caught by NFR Podcast, the project is now the highest-charting hip-hop release on Apple Music's Global albums chart, surpassing Clipse and their new album Let God Sort Em Out.

At one point, JACKBOYS 2 topped the chart, but according to Kworb, it seems like the new Justin Bieber album is back at the top. Nevertheless, La Flame, Pusha T, and Malice should all be very happy with their success with their new releases, even if they are definitely not happy for each other.

Pusha T and Travis Scott's beef became a focal point of both album rollouts, although the Cactus Jack boss' approach was far more subliminal. "Yeah, man, I swear these old n***as kill me... Blue Bugatti, I'm dodging TMZ / Made a hundred off pushing T's / Now my phone on DND," Travis rapped on "CHAMPAIN & VACAY."

"You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b***h and your pride in front of me / Her Utopia had moved right up the street... Lucky I ain't TMZ it, so be it, so be it," Push rapped on "So Be It."

Read More: Kanye West's Representative Denies Former Assistant's Disturbing Allegations Against Ye

JACKBOYS 2 Tracklist

JACKBOYS 2 divided some Travis Scott fans, as the record faced some mixed reception upon release. The 17-song tracklist contains meme-able highlights like "SHYNE" with GloRilla, genre switch-ups like "PBT" with Tyla and Vybz Kartel, and straightforward bangers like "WHERE WAS YOU" with Playboi Carti and Future.

But not everyone loved the tracks, so Clipse isn't the only narrative the JACKBOYS must contend with these days. We will see how these discussions and commercial performances continue to evolve, especially with other releases and drops coming very soon.

While these numbers comparisons don't matter much at the end of the day, fans will still passionately ride for their favorite music. We'd much rather have discussions of quality, but Pusha T and Travis Scott have widely different appeals and styles. At the end of the day, hip-hop's eating good this week. We can't complain.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Requests Direct Access To All Of Milagro Gramz Social Media Accounts In Defamation Case

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Travis Scott Diss Pusha T JACKBOYS 2 Hip Hop News Music Travis Scott Disses Pusha T On "JACKBOYS 2" Opener 6.1K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.1K
Pusha T Travis Scott Music Pusha T & Travis Scott Beef, Unpacked 9.2K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.3K
Comments 1