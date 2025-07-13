Travis Scott, Playboi Carti & Future Get Spooky On New "JACKBOYS 2" Cut "WHERE WAS YOU"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 210 Views
Travis Scott Playboi Carti Future WHERE WAS YOU Stream Travis Scott Playboi Carti Future WHERE WAS YOU Stream
Travis Scott and the JACKBOYS finally returned, and Future and Playboi Carti help "WHERE WAS YOU" feel more hazy and woozy.

The JACKBOYS are pushing the Cactus Jack Records family into the 2020s with the Travis Scott-led new compilation album, JACKBOYS 2. But it also features a lot of other folks outside of that collective, including close Trav collaborators Playboi Carti and Future on "WHERE WAS YOU."

On this cut, the production might sound a bit surprising to you if you know that King Vamp is going to be on it. We don't typically hear him over these tense guitar plucks, but La Flame delivers his verse quite well over it. As for Pluto, his vocal mix is a little off, but he still comes through with the sleepy but wavy energy you'd expect. A simple but effective trap beat leads us through tougher bass kicks and additional piano embellishments, giving at least a little dynamism to the cut.

All in all, it's what you've come to expect from Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future's rap chemistry. Lyrically, "WHERE WAS YOU" is vaguely about loyalty and about all that the trio came from in the past. It's slick enough to stick out on a few bars here and there, but collected enough to keep the trance intact.

This joins other big moments on this new project, like a Travis Scott diss on JACKBOYS 2's opener. He responded to some recent shots from Pusha T on the new Clipse album, the also highly anticipated Let God Sort Em Out. Amid some other allegedly shady JACKBOYS 2 narratives, we'll see how fans continue to respond to the project.

Travis Scott, Playboi Carti & Future – "WHERE WAS YOU"

Quotable Lyrics
Where was you when we was on the floor and the rent was low?
Where was you when we was in the Mo and we had no more?
Where was you when I had to get low after s**t got gold?
Got out of lock, went to Zona house, he was there for sure

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
