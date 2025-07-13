The JACKBOYS are pushing the Cactus Jack Records family into the 2020s with the Travis Scott-led new compilation album, JACKBOYS 2. But it also features a lot of other folks outside of that collective, including close Trav collaborators Playboi Carti and Future on "WHERE WAS YOU."

On this cut, the production might sound a bit surprising to you if you know that King Vamp is going to be on it. We don't typically hear him over these tense guitar plucks, but La Flame delivers his verse quite well over it. As for Pluto, his vocal mix is a little off, but he still comes through with the sleepy but wavy energy you'd expect. A simple but effective trap beat leads us through tougher bass kicks and additional piano embellishments, giving at least a little dynamism to the cut.

All in all, it's what you've come to expect from Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future's rap chemistry. Lyrically, "WHERE WAS YOU" is vaguely about loyalty and about all that the trio came from in the past. It's slick enough to stick out on a few bars here and there, but collected enough to keep the trance intact.

This joins other big moments on this new project, like a Travis Scott diss on JACKBOYS 2's opener. He responded to some recent shots from Pusha T on the new Clipse album, the also highly anticipated Let God Sort Em Out. Amid some other allegedly shady JACKBOYS 2 narratives, we'll see how fans continue to respond to the project.

Travis Scott, Playboi Carti & Future – "WHERE WAS YOU"