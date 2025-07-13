Mike Dean Seemingly Shades Travis Scott Ahead Of "JACKBOYS 2" Release

Mike Dean recently published an Instagram Story in which he took aim at unnamed artists for yelling at their audio engineers. The post caused fans to question who he was talking about. Now, fans may have an idea of who the subject of his ire was.

"Somewhere in the world, an engineer is being yelled at," Dean published on Instagram on July 12. "Stop being a b***h because your music is weak now."

On Sunday morning, Travis Scott released JACKBOYS 2, the long-awaited second compilation album from his Cactus Jack record label. On a post covering the album's release, Dean responded with a simple "LOL." Fans quickly started speculating that Dean is feuding with Scott and that the original Instagram story was a shot in his direction.

"Travis beefin with everybody," wrote one user in reply to the post, which was caught by NFR Podcast on X. "N****s finally pulled Travis card, Pusha T and Kendrick like the hardy boyz lmao," referring to Push's verse on Clipse's "So Be It." Another user wrote, "Pusha T was right." Of course, others were on Scott's side, with some commenters questioning if Mike Dean's opinion matters.

Travis Scott JACKBOYS 2

Travis Scott responded to Pusha T's diss on the JACKBOYS 2 opening track. It will be interesting to see if things escalate between the two.