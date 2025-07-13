Mike Dean Seemingly Shades Travis Scott Ahead Of "JACKBOYS 2" Release

BY Devin Morton 379 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
mike-dean-disses-travis-scott-hip-hop-news
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; American artist Travis Scott looks on before the game between United States and Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Dean seemed to diss Travis Scott ahead of the release of Scott's second "JACKBOYS" compilation album.

Mike Dean recently published an Instagram Story in which he took aim at unnamed artists for yelling at their audio engineers. The post caused fans to question who he was talking about. Now, fans may have an idea of who the subject of his ire was.

"Somewhere in the world, an engineer is being yelled at," Dean published on Instagram on July 12. "Stop being a b***h because your music is weak now."

On Sunday morning, Travis Scott released JACKBOYS 2, the long-awaited second compilation album from his Cactus Jack record label. On a post covering the album's release, Dean responded with a simple "LOL." Fans quickly started speculating that Dean is feuding with Scott and that the original Instagram story was a shot in his direction.

"Travis beefin with everybody," wrote one user in reply to the post, which was caught by NFR Podcast on X. "N****s finally pulled Travis card, Pusha T and Kendrick like the hardy boyz lmao," referring to Push's verse on Clipse's "So Be It." Another user wrote, "Pusha T was right." Of course, others were on Scott's side, with some commenters questioning if Mike Dean's opinion matters.

Read More: Travis Scott Disses Pusha T On "JACKBOYS 2" Opener

Travis Scott JACKBOYS 2

Travis Scott responded to Pusha T's diss on the JACKBOYS 2 opening track. It will be interesting to see if things escalate between the two.

Mike Dean does not appear to have a production credit on the new label compilation, but that does not mean he was uninvolved. If the pair are feuding, it would be an unfortunate development in what has been a largely productive musical partnership. Dean is currently on tour with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti. If there is a problem between Dean and Scott, fans would probably like to see them work it out as quickly as possible.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Music A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, & MIKE DEAN React To Pusha T's Destructive Verse On "So Be It" 21.2K
Wireless Festival - Day 2 Music Travis Scott And Mike Dean Work On "UTOPIA" At Abbey Road Studios 1.6K
Syndication: Desert Sun Music Pusha T Continues To Diss Travis Scott, This Time With The Help Of Alexander "AE" Edwards 11.6K
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Pop Culture Mike Dean Accused Of Leaking Kid Cudi’s “ENTERGALACTIC” Album With An Unpleasant Surprise 8.1K
Comments 0