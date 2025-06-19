Pusha T Continues To Diss Travis Scott, This Time With The Help Of Alexander "AE" Edwards

Travis Scott infamous got into a fight with Alexander "AE" Edwards at Cannes, and now, Pusha T is taking advantage.

Just a couple of days ago, Pusha T shocked fans when he decided to diss Travis Scott on the new Clipse record, "So Be It." The song is incredible, and the Travis bars at the end of the track have led to numerous debates on social media. Overall, the consensus is that Scott isn't going to respond, although Push doesn't seem to care.

To promote the new album, Pusha T and No Malice have been doing interviews with a plethora of different outlets. Recently, the duo spoke to Ebro on Apple Music, where Push ultimately tripled down on his disgust for Travis.

"I don't like rappers who don't rap, I don't want to hear that," Push explained. "Stay out of rappers' business, you specifically." The artist is being consistent here, noting how Scott's use of Drake on "Meltdown" was the ultimate form of disrespect. Ultimately, push sees La Flame is disloyal, especially to his idols like Pharrell and Ye.

Pusha T Travis Scott Beef

Meanwhile, on his Instagram story, Pusha T posted a photo of Alexander "AE" Edwards. Of course, this is significant as Edwards and Scott once got into a brawl during a party at Cannes. The fight took place around this time last year. Overall, both sides patched things up, but many felt like Edwards won the battle.

With Push posting Edwards on his Instagram story, it remains clear that he is trying to antagonize Scott into some sort of response. Although given his track record, we highly doubt Travis would ever unleash a diss track.

If anything, we might get a bar here or there, and it certainly won't be direct. However, we do hope Scott proves us wrong. As a Travis Scott diss track is the kind of thing that you'd have to hear to actually believe.

As for Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out, it is clear that we are about to get an Album of the Year contender.

