Clipse Want All The Smoke On "So Be It"

Pusha T and Malice saw all of the buzz surrounding the premature premiere of "So Be It," so they decided to surprise everyone and drop it officially. It's out as of just a few minutes ago at the time of writing on the Clipse YouTube channel. It comes with a black and white, but also flashy visual, as Push and Malice drop their cold-blooded bars.

This seems to be the duos way of taking note of all of the drama that's surrounding them but not being too bothered by it at the end of the day. However, Pusha T seems to be talking to Kanye West directly once again, especially on his first and third verses.

That's at least what fans online have been speculating, so take it with a grain of salt for now. But with the Virginia MC already going at his former "sick" collaborator on "Ace Trumpets," it's not far-fetched for the fans to assume this.

We will have to wait and see though as the fresh Clipse cut marinates with listeners over the next few days.

But potential dissing aside, the music is great on its own. Pharrell remains in tip-top shape here, with a head-bopping beat and a haunting sample to kick off the track. The verses from the Clipse stars are also sharp again and this is shaping up to be the rap AOTY.

Check out "So Be It" below.

Clipse, Pusha T, Malice "So Be It"

Quotable Lyrics: