DJ Hed Premieres New Clipse Song "So Be It" And It's A Banger

Virginia super duo Clipse have fans salivating over their upcoming album Let God Sort Em Out. The rollout has been exciting and interesting all at the same time. Their recent feature for GQ revealed a lot about what Pusha T and Malice (formerly No Malice) wanted to present on this record. To paraphrase, they essentially didn't give a hoot about what their now former label asked or didn't ask for.

For example, the Kendrick Lamar verse on "Chains & Whips" was contested, but Push wasn't budging. They even paid a large sum of money to make this collaboration and sought out another distributor in the process. Him and Malice's commitment to delivering their album has led to a lot of people's unbridled anticipation.

But outside of the artistic integrity, the singles and teasers have kept folks chomping at the bit as well. The aforementioned "Chains & Whips" was previewed at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 runway almost two full years ago.

Then, there's the lead single, "Ace Trumpets," a further refinement of the Clipse's elegant coke raps. Push and Malice's verses on it are extremely layered, even though they may sound fairly simple on the surface. Of course, the production from Pharrell Williams --who's producing the whole record-- is hard to ignore. From the rumbling bass and sharp synths on the verses to the delicate instrumentation on the chorus, it's a mixture of mean and divine.

Clipse New Album

But with three weeks to go until showtime, Clipse may have another bomb incoming. Per a clip caught by babyxheem on X, another full song has just been premiered. West Coast disc jockey, DJ Hed, hopped on an Instagram Live recently to play "So Be It."

Fans in the live comments section of the video were dropping snowflake and cold face emojis, perhaps mostly for Pharrell's nasty frigid beat. The keyboard work is also on point as the former half of The Neptunes creates an addicting melody. Speaking of The Neptunes, though, Malice sends a bit of shot at Chad Hugo. "Ain’t no more Neptunes, so P’s Saturn."

Of course, that stems from the legal dispute that led to them not being on speaking terms anymore. Elsewhere, it's been speculated that Pusha T also has some more words for Kanye after directly dissing him on "Ace Trumpets."