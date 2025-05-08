Clipse Fans Go Wild For New Pharrell-Produced Snippet Off Their Upcoming Album

Pusha T was one of many celebrity guests at the 2025 Met Gala, an occasion he chose to celebrate with new Clipse music. Per Billboard, he teased a new snippet from their upcoming album Let God Sort Em Out in his Instagram recap of the event.

While we don't hear the Virginia MC's brother No Malice rap on this tease, we do hear vocals and production from Pharrell. He will reportedly take over all production on this upcoming LP, and his gorgeous production pairs well here with expectedly rubbery drums.

The new song is apparently titled "So Far Ahead," and we technically don't know for sure if it's from the new Clipse album. Maybe it's just a throwaway Push and P (no, not that Gunna song) collab that Pusha T chose to highlight. Either way, it sounds vibrant, grand, layered, and engaging.

Now, all we have to do is just patiently wait for more details and, well, Let God Sort Em Out. There is a lot of excitement for this reunion full-length, which could very well rank among 2025's best musical offerings.

When Will Clipse Drop Their Album?

Sadly for fans, Clipse's new album doesn't have a release date. We do know it's done, as Pusha T said the whole thing is on his phone. No Malice and Pharrell have also done their part to hype it up and express pride in its satisfying completion. However, Push also said they were waiting on one more feature for the record. When this news hit in the middle of arguably hip-hop's greatest battle, you know where fans' minds went.

Still, there is no solid indication that Kendrick Lamar will actually continue his dominant run and give Clipse a feature. It's mostly the product of fan speculation and some disparate social media hints and interpretations. Fingers crossed...