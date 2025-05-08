Clipse Fans Go Wild For New Pharrell-Produced Snippet Off Their Upcoming Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1206 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Clipse Pharrell Produced Snippet Album Hip Hop News
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists The Clipse and Justin Timberlake during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"Let God Sort Em Out" is still loading, but Pusha T and No Malice have assured fans their Pharrell-produced record will be worth the wait.

Pusha T was one of many celebrity guests at the 2025 Met Gala, an occasion he chose to celebrate with new Clipse music. Per Billboard, he teased a new snippet from their upcoming album Let God Sort Em Out in his Instagram recap of the event.

While we don't hear the Virginia MC's brother No Malice rap on this tease, we do hear vocals and production from Pharrell. He will reportedly take over all production on this upcoming LP, and his gorgeous production pairs well here with expectedly rubbery drums.

The new song is apparently titled "So Far Ahead," and we technically don't know for sure if it's from the new Clipse album. Maybe it's just a throwaway Push and P (no, not that Gunna song) collab that Pusha T chose to highlight. Either way, it sounds vibrant, grand, layered, and engaging.

Now, all we have to do is just patiently wait for more details and, well, Let God Sort Em Out. There is a lot of excitement for this reunion full-length, which could very well rank among 2025's best musical offerings.

Read More: Pusha T Explains How Kanye West Took “Follow God” Away From Clipse

When Will Clipse Drop Their Album?

Sadly for fans, Clipse's new album doesn't have a release date. We do know it's done, as Pusha T said the whole thing is on his phone. No Malice and Pharrell have also done their part to hype it up and express pride in its satisfying completion. However, Push also said they were waiting on one more feature for the record. When this news hit in the middle of arguably hip-hop's greatest battle, you know where fans' minds went.

Still, there is no solid indication that Kendrick Lamar will actually continue his dominant run and give Clipse a feature. It's mostly the product of fan speculation and some disparate social media hints and interpretations. Fingers crossed...

In the meantime, die-hards will probably replay this snippet (and all the previous ones) time and time again until Let God Sort Em Out lands. The long wait and constant teases already frustrated some fans out there. But at the end of the day, it seems like many more of them are happy to give Pusha T, No Malice, and Pharrell as much time as they ask for.

Read More: Pusha T Sends Bone-Chilling Message To Rappers He Hates "So F***ing Bad"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 19.8K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.6K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.5K
Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Music Pusha T Claims Clipse Album Is Finished As Fans Clamor For A Release Date 982