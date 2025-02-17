New Pusha T Song Snippet From Upcoming Clipse's Album Surfaces On Social Media

A new snippet of a Pusha T verses from an unreleased track surfaced on social media on Sunday that has many fans curious if it is from the anticipated Clipse album. The legendary rap duo have been promoting a reunion album since 2023 and promised a 2025 release. King Push has not commented on the snippet yet. In the snippet, Pusha delivers more infectious coke lines. In the one minute clip, he raps: "No confessions, questions, we contesting / Fireworks will send a message, iridescent / Slow them down like Robitussin if you rush in / At yo door when we address'em / We gon bless'em / Tried to bring'em, shoulda left'em / Learn my lesson / Poker faces keep'em guessin / No expression, ice dressing on my chest / Leave impression."

The snippet is titled, "Mike Tyson Blow to the Face." Social media quickly identified the production by Pharrell Williams. The song received immediate praise on social media. "Incoming classic can’t wait," tweeted a fan. Another fan compared Pusha T's flow to the old Clipse. With fire emojis, they tweeted: "This like some Hell Hath No Fury Clipse...."

The New Clipse Album

After a 15 years, brothers Pusha T and Malice will reunite as The Clipse return with their highly-anticipated reunion album. The album will be entirely produced by longtime collaborator Pharrell Williams. The new album follows the duo's 2009 album, Til The Casket Drops. The album they have admitted to hating. The anticipation surrounding this release intensified in June 2024 when Clipse unveiled their single "Birds Don't Sing," featuring John Legend, during Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris.