Tyler, The Creator celebrated the anniversary of Clipse’s iconic album, Hell Hath No Fury, on Twitter, Monday. Pusha T and Malice dropped the project on November 28 back in 2006.

“Important. Life for me is before and after i seen this video in 06,” Tyler wrote alongside a clip of the “Mr. Me Too” video. “NOTHING compares. when i heard it i told myself this would be the first song i play in every car i get and i havent broken that.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tyler, The Creator accepts the International Male Solo Artist award during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“Mr. Me Too” saw Pusha T and Malice team up with their frequent collaborator, Pharrell. He provides both vocals and production on the song.

Tyler recently met up with both members of Clipse at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival. At the event, he labeled Pharrell as the “greatest of all time” while on stage.

“Trying to be all, ‘Ooooh,’ down to earth, na stop it!” he told the crowd. “You are the greatest of all time. The innovation, the execution, but if ni***s want to talk numbers, the numbers speak for themselves too.”

Pusha T and Malice reunited at the festival as well. The two later released music together again on Pusha T’s 2022 album, It’s Almost Dry.

In addition to celebrating the anniversary of Hell Hath No Fury, Tyler also recently spoke about it being 20 years since the release of Justified.

“Started a long write up about it but didnt finish it,” Tyler wrote earlier this month. “JUSTIFIED turned 20 this year. a favorite album of mine. SEÑORITA bridge, the structure of NOTHING ELSE, the last minute of LAST NIGHT. very special album. Christmas 2002 was one of the greatest moments of my life, 20!”

Check out Tyler, The Creator’s recent tweet featuring the “Mr. Me Too” music video below.

important. life for me is before and after i seen this video in 06. NOTHING compares. when i heard it i told myself this would be the first song i play in every car i get and i havent broken that https://t.co/TAiYm1OSwr — T (@tylerthecreator) November 29, 2022

[Via]