Tyler, The Creator celebrates the 20th anniversary of Justin Timberlake’s Justified, on Twitter. Tyler says Timberlake’s iconic debut album is one of his favorite projects of all time.

“Started a long write up about it but didnt finish it,” Tyler wrote. “JUSTIFIED turned 20 this year. a favorite album of mine. SEÑORITA bridge, the structure of NOTHING ELSE, the last minute of LAST NIGHT. very special album. Christmas 2002 was one of the greatest moments of my life, 20!”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Tyler, the Creator attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

Timberlake previously released Justified on November 5, 2002. The album features several of the pop star’s biggest songs, including “Cry Me a River,” “Rock Your Body,” “Like I Love You,” and more. Additionally, Janet Jackson, Clipse, and Bubba Sparxxx all appeared on the project as well.

Justified debuted at #2 on the US Billboard 200, having sold 439,000 copies in its first week. The RIAA has since certified the project three times platinum. Furthermore, Timberlake earned nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards, while “Cry Me a River” was nominated for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

This week wasn’t the first time that Tyler has shown love to Justin Timberlake. Back in 2016, Tyler explicitly replied to a photo of the pop star in the studio with Pharrell by writing: “OH MY FUCKING GOD YES FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK.”

Similarly to Timberlake, Tyler has been venturing out of music and into acting as of late. He’s been cast for the role of Jesus in the new season of Netflix’s Big Mouth.

Check out Tyler, The Creator’s tweet regarding Justified below.

