Tyler, The Creator has been cast to voice Jesus in the upcoming sixth season of Netflix’s Big Mouth. A Twitter account for the series announced the casting on Monday.

“In the name of the father, the son, and Tyler, the Creator plays Jesus in Season 6,” the show wrote.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Big Mouth first debuted on Netflix back in 2017. The coming-of-age series explores puberty while being frank about the human body and sex.

Working on Big Mouth won’t be the first on-screen appearance for Tyler, who has made cameos or had roles in numerous projects over the years including on The Mindy Project, Black Dynamite, and more. He also recently appeared in Jackass Forever.

On the music side of things, Tyler’s last album, Call Me If You Get Lost, was released in 2021. With features from 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, Domo Genesis, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, and more, the project won the award for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Earlier this month, Tyler was spotted on set at the music video shoot for Pharrell’s “Down In Atlanta.”

Check out the announcement of Tyler’s casting below and be on the lookout for season 6 of Big Mouth on October 28.

