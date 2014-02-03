John Legend is undoubtedly one of the most respected vocalists in R&B, Soul and Hip-Hop music, also falling under such alternative categories as Neo Soul and Hip-Hop Soul. Not only has he been awarded nine GRAMMYs, he was award the Starlight Award by the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2007. Not only that, he’s a philanthropist, having put in work with various companies, charities, non-profits and NGOs since 2007, raising awareness of sustainable development, women’s issues, HIV and more. Throughout the Springfield, Ohio native’s career, he’s collaborated with the likes of Kanye West, Magnetic Man, Slum Village, Dilated Peoples, Jay Z, Alicia Keys, Britney Spears, Lauryn Hill and many more. Most recently, he released his latest album Made To Love, toured to support it and announced a performance at the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Stay tuned.