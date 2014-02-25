Slum Village is considered among the greatest hip-hop groups to come out of Detroit. Today the group consists of artists Illa J, T3, and Young RJ, and used to include rapper Elzhi, Baatin, and legendary producer J Dilla. The latter two passed away, leaving T3 as the only remaining founder. To date, Slum Village has released seven studio albums and several other projects. Their second album, “Trinity (Past, Present and Future)” peaked at #5 on the US R&B charts and afforded the group more attention, although their debut album “Fantastic, Vol. 2” was popular as well.

The group has collaborated with numerous big-name artists and producers including D’Angelo, Pete Rock, Jay Dee, Q-Tip, Busta Rhymes, Kurupt, Common, Black Milk, Scott Storch, Dwele, Kanye West, John Legend, Phat Kat, De La Soul, Havoc, Blu, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Hi-Tek, and many more.

J Dilla left the group in 2002 to pursue his solo career and ultimately passed away in 2006. Slum Village dropped their seventh album, “Evolution”, in 2013. They have yet to announce plans for an upcoming project.