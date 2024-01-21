Slum Village Unveils Another Single Ahead Of New Album, "Request"

It's been quite some time since listeners have heard a new album from Slum Village, but luckily, they won't have to wait much longer. Currently, the duo is gearing up to drop their upcoming full-length project, FUN. While fans are still waiting for an official release date, it's safe to say they can't wait. Slum Village kicked things off with the project's first single "Just Like You" back in April of last year, teaming up with Larry June and the Dramatics.

Now, they're back with another, tapping Earlly Mac and UK-based hip hop group Abstract Orchestra for "Request." The bouncy, Young RJ-produced track features a groovy bassline and plenty of sharp bars. It marks the start of yet another new musical era for the pair, who've been at it for almost three decades since their unofficial debut, Fan-Tas-Tic Vol. 1.

Slum Village Drops Another Single Ahead Of Fun

Slum Village's new single isn't the only thing fans have to be excited about these days, however. To officially mark the end of their hiatus, the duo also announced their Since 92 tour. They'll perform a handful of shows across Europe later this year, kicking things off in April with a performance in Bern, Switzerland. The tour is set to wrap up in Paris later that month. They currently have stops scheduled in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and more. Slum Village also has various performances scheduled in the U.S. in cities like Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as a stop at NYC's iconic Blue Note in February in honor of J Dilla's 50th birthday.

What do you think of Slum Villages's new track? Will you be adding "Request" to your playlist? Are you looking forward to hearing their new album, FUN? What about the duo's upcoming Since 92 tour? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

You request, I'll get you what you need

