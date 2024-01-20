UMI Releases New Ep "Talking To The Wind" That Reflects On A Unique Time In Her Career

It has been quite some time since HNHH has talked about Seattle, Washington-bred R&B/Soul artist UMI. A lot has happened over the past year or so for the 24-year-old singer. Vulture recently put out a feature piece the day she came through with her brand-new EP, talking to the wind. It is a four-track offering that had half of its songs released months before. Those two were "happy im" and "why dont we go." UMI is not the most active name in the space, at least in the past couple of years.

But, as we mentioned, she has gone through quite a bit of turmoil. In her particular case, it has to do with the falling out with her now-former RCA-affiliated label, Keep Cool Records. This new ep is UMI's first release since leaving after it was her dream in high school to join it. In her conversation with Vulture, she gave her reasoning as to why it was time.

Listen To Talking To The Wind By UMI

"I wanted to leave because I knew it wasn’t serving me anymore. I didn’t feel like there was any excitement at my label for me." However, even though the label was ahead of UMI's schedule and it took a chunk out of her, it was the right thing for her career. "My ego definitely was like, 'F*** you, you’re gonna drop me?' And then I was like, UMI, you wanted to leave and you’ve been hinting at that for a while, so why are you mad?" Furthermore, she explained the meaning of the title. "The EP was made during that unknown time. When I felt lost during that process, I spent so much time outside letting the wind just touch me and heal me. The wind kept telling me, 'UMI, just trust.'" Hear what UMI has to say with the links above.

"I wanted to leave because I knew it wasn't serving me anymore. I didn't feel like there was any excitement at my label for me." However, even though the label was ahead of UMI's schedule and it took a chunk out of her, it was the right thing for her career. "My ego definitely was like, 'F*** you, you're gonna drop me?' And then I was like, UMI, you wanted to leave and you've been hinting at that for a while, so why are you mad?" Furthermore, she explained the meaning of the title. "The EP was made during that unknown time. When I felt lost during that process, I spent so much time outside letting the wind just touch me and heal me. The wind kept telling me, 'UMI, just trust.'" Hear what UMI has to say with the links above.

talking to the wind Tracklist:

why dont we go happy im not necessarily SHOW ME OUT

