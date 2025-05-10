UMI & 6LACK Put Together An Infectious Vibe With "HARD TRUTHS"

UMI is back with 6LACK for a track that questions those who live a hollow life and are concerned with empty flashiness.

UMI has remained fairly lowkey over the last three years of her career. In that time, the LA-based artist has dropped a small collection of singles and an EP, talking to the wind. Her unique take on R&B that works in hip-hop and some lo-fi has always had a lot of charm.

On the surface, UMI comes across as an absolute sweetheart with her tender and smooth vocal delivery. That effortlessly captivating voice is present on "HARD TRUTHS," however the lyrics can cut deep for those not ready to have those difficult conversations with themselves.

The single, which also features a first-time collaborator 6LACK, focuses on her frustrations with today's society. Specifically, she has an issue with how many people strive to have the shiny things that typically are fleeting.

While promoting "HARD TRUTHS" on her Instagram, UMI writes, "When i first wrote this song i couldn’t stop listening to it. I found the lyrics accurately described my questions for society. Like what really matters? And why do we chase empty things even at the cost of our soul?" she begins.

"I get frustrated sometimes noticing myself envy illusions of happiness. When what really matters to me is the people I share my life with & my relationship to my thoughts. To have this is the real flex - not these shiny things. I hope more people can remember." We totally agree with UMI, and we think you'll find the musical aspect of this track highly enjoyable too. Check it out below.

UMI & 6LACK "HARD TRUTHS"

Quotable Lyrics:

Do you know you light the gas and turn the flame on you?
I see you make excuses from a point of view, it's useless
I'm bored with what you say, throw that sh*t away
I am on a different time, I know how to use my mind
Kick back and float through life, I don't need to try
You just seem to waste your time, funny you're now wastin' mine

