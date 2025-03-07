Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of February 2025

Every single month, HotNewHipHop takes a look at some of the best albums and songs of the previous month. Overall, hip-hop is in a very good place right now as some of the best artists in the game remain extremely active. Last month alone, we got a new album from Drake and PartyNextDoor, and we even got some songs from the likes of Jack Harlow and J. Cole. Although Janaury of 2025 was hard to beat, February certainly gave it a run for its money. Having said that, please behold our picks for the best albums and songs of the last 28 days.