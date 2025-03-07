Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of February 2025

HotNewHipHop's staff is back to delivers its favorite releases of the last month and there is a little something for everyone.

Every single month, HotNewHipHop takes a look at some of the best albums and songs of the previous month. Overall, hip-hop is in a very good place right now as some of the best artists in the game remain extremely active. Last month alone, we got a new album from Drake and PartyNextDoor, and we even got some songs from the likes of Jack Harlow and J. Cole. Although Janaury of 2025 was hard to beat, February certainly gave it a run for its money. Having said that, please behold our picks for the best albums and songs of the last 28 days.

Larry June & 2Chainz ft. The Alchemist - Life Is Beautiful

Westside Gunn - 12

Reason - I Love You Again

Drake - "Nokia"

J. Cole - "cLOUDs"

Jack Harlow - "Set You Free"

Fridayy ft. Meek Mill - "Proud Of Me"

Freddie Gibbs - "Nobody Like You"

