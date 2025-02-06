Hottest Rap Albums And Songs Of January 2025

Every single month, HotNewHipHop lists some of our staff's picks for the hottest rap albums and songs of the previous 30 days. Because of our end-of-year lists, we did not make a staff list for the month of December 2024. However, we are back with our first countdown of 2025. January was a great month for a plethora of reasons as we got some dope albums from some of the biggest figures in hip-hop. Moreover, we were also blessed with some sleepers hits from unlikely breakout stars. The underground also had a healthy month of releases, which is always great to see. Either way, there is a little something here for everyone.