Hottest Hip-Hop Albums & Songs Of November 2024

November of 2024 provided us with some instant classics.

Overall, November 2024 was a great month of hip-hop albums, and it was also a month that contained some phenomenal singles. Of course, Ab-Soul , FERG, and many others came through with some projects that fans were certainly expecting. However, it was Kendrick Lamar who completely shook things up when he decided to drop the album GNX out of nowhere . It is a project that has subsequently given way to a tour, which is set to begin in April. Meanwhile, on the singles front, we got some incredible stuff from a plethora of artists, including MIKE, Hi-Tech, and many others. So without further ado, here are our favorites from the last 30 days.

