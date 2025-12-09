Kendrick Lamar Named Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar dominated the charts in 2025, mostly from his album, "GNX," as well as his popular Drake diss, "Not Like Us."

Billboard has named Kendrick Lamar the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. It marks the first time in his career he's been honored with the title. The selection is determined by activity from the weekly Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts dated Oct. 26, 2024, through Oct. 18, 2025. While Lamar didn't drop an album in 2025, his 2024 project, GNX, continued to dominate the charts well after its release.

GNX debuted at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart dated Dec. 7 of last year and spent seven weeks at the top. The week marked Oct. 11, 2025, was the only time it fell outside of the top 10.

Lamar held several of the most popular rap songs throughout the year as well, including the top track, which was his collaboration with SZA, "luther." On the top 10 list, that was followed by "TV Off," "Not Like Us," and "Squabble Up." He also held the ninth spot with "Peekaboo."

While he dropped GNX in late 2024, he and SZA embarked on the Grand National Tour in promotion of the project in April of this year. The tour has been a massive success with the two setting several records. They've also brought out a number of noteworthy guests, including AZ Chike, Baby Keem, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Kaytranada, Lizzo, and Playboi Carti.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance

In addition to the Grand National Tour, Kendrick Lamar and SZA also performed together at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. He implemented several shots at Drake into the performance, as it was widely seen as a climactic end to their battle. He performed "Not Like Us," "Luther," "TV Off," and more hits.

Despite GNX's dominance, it ended the year at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for 2025. Instead, SZA's SOS finished as the top project with the help of its deluxe version, SOS Deluxe: LANA. SOS previously finished as the top project in 2023.

