Kendrick Lamar Casually Drops A Potential AOTY Contender With "GNX"

What just happened!?

However, no one really knew if this was going to happen. He's already got the Super Bowl Halftime Show on his schedule. But it's clear that Lamar wanted to capitalize on his evisceration of his Canadian foe, as well as all of the major records that came from it. "Not Like Us" and "Like That" accumulated numerous nominations at the GRAMMYs as well. There was already a serious belief that Kendrick has been the MVP of rap in 2024. But with the release of GNX there really isn't much of a debate anymore; Kendrick Lamar is on top and will continue to be for as long as he's around. Check out the album with the links below.

Kendrick Lamar ... are you kidding!? The widely celebrated Compton, California visionary has just come by literally minutes ago with GNX . It's probably the most casual release from an artist of this caliber maybe ever, but without a doubt in recent memory. About an hour ago, Lamar dropped off a one-minute teaser of a multi-phased track named after the project. That was a major shock in and of itself, but him delivering the LP just moments after is flat out insanity. Obviously, though, we mean that in the best way possible. There will be so much to unpack going forward, as there is with any Kendrick album. However, in this case, that will be true even more so. Since the beef with Drake , there were some rumblings from outsiders that K. Dot was going to release a new project.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.