Kendrick Lamar Casually Drops A Potential AOTY Contender With "GNX"

Kendrick Lamar... are you kidding!? The widely celebrated Compton, California visionary has just come by literally minutes ago with GNX. It's probably the most casual release from an artist of this caliber maybe ever, but without a doubt in recent memory. About an hour ago, Lamar dropped off a one-minute teaser of a multi-phased track named after the project. That was a major shock in and of itself, but him delivering the LP just moments after is flat out insanity. Obviously, though, we mean that in the best way possible. There will be so much to unpack going forward, as there is with any Kendrick album. However, in this case, that will be true even more so. Since the beef with Drake, there were some rumblings from outsiders that K. Dot was going to release a new project.
However, no one really knew if this was going to happen. He's already got the Super Bowl Halftime Show on his schedule. But it's clear that Lamar wanted to capitalize on his evisceration of his Canadian foe, as well as all of the major records that came from it. "Not Like Us" and "Like That" accumulated numerous nominations at the GRAMMYs as well. There was already a serious belief that Kendrick has been the MVP of rap in 2024. But with the release of GNX there really isn't much of a debate anymore; Kendrick Lamar is on top and will continue to be for as long as he's around. Check out the album with the links below.
GNX - Kendrick Lamar
GNX Tracklist:
- wacced out murals
- squabble up
- luther
- man at the garden
- hey now
- reincarnated
- tv off
- dodger blue
- peekaboo
- heart pt. 6
- gnx
- gloria