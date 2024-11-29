Kendrick Lamar Set To Dominate The Billboard Top 10 And Nab A No. 1 Song In The Process

"Give 'em what they ask for."

Many people in 2024 put forth the idea that Kendrick Lamar doesn't have a lot of successful hits. Funnily enough, it feels like his new album GNX has nothing but that. Moreover, this is not only another great body of work from the Compton lyricist, but it's also probably his most blunt and immediate one to date, which translates pretty well into catchy choruses, banger beats, and high-rising hits. New first week projections indicate that he will land eight cuts from the record on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, including a prediction that "squabble up" will go all the way at number one.

Per this sales projection, "tv off," "luther," "wacced out murals," and "hey now" will occupy slots two through five. Then, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will interrupt Kendrick Lamar's streak via "Die With A Smile" at number six, followed by Shaboozey's ever-present "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" at number seven. Then, the K.Dot train continues with "reincarnated," "man at the garden," and "dodger blue" rounding out the top ten in descending order from eight. Not bad, if you ask us.

Kendrick Lamar Could Take Over The Billboard Hot 100

While the topic of Kendrick Lamar and sales is a particularly spicy one now, the legal petition from Drake actually has very little to do with that battle. In either case, people would still spin GNX a lot, and we predict that this is the project that will carry us out into the end of the year. Folks are very curious to see how it actually performs commercially, especially considering that sales projections for it just get better and better. Also, the lack of promotion for the LP given its surprise nature makes these numbers particularly interesting to analyze.