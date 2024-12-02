Kendrick Lamar's "Squabble Up" Leads A Dominate Debut For "GNX" On The Billboard Hot 100

Kendrick Lamar holds the top five spots on the Hot 100.

Kendrick Lamar's new song, "squabble up," has debuted at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with several of his GNX tracks right below it. Rounding out the top five on the chart are "tv off," "luther," "wacced out murals," and "hey now." Also in the top ten are "reincarnated" and "man at the garden." Overall, GNX landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart having moved over 300,000 album equivalent units.

The success of the project comes despite it being a surprise release for the "Not Like Us" rapper. Instead of running a lengthy promotional campaign for the project, he let the virality of his feud with Drake build up the hype. He addresses that beef at several points on the project.

Kendrick Lamar Performs At The Pop Out

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Even DJ Akademiks praised Kendrick Lamar for the success of his new album. "I think it's a decent number," he said on a recent livestream. "It's definitely a good number for Kendrick. And I understand that there's a bunch of Drake fans here and Kendrick fans here who want to compete and compare these two. There is no comparison. I keep trying to tell you: Kendrick could die 15 deaths, he doesn't compete with Drake overall for streaming." He then described GNX as a "stellar" release for him.

Kendrick Lamar Dominates The Billboard Hot 100