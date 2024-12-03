Charlamagne Tha God Explains Why Kendrick Lamar Would Beat Lil Wayne In Possible Battle

The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Charlamagne Tha God speaks onstage at The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Charlamagne Tha God says Lil Wayne is currently "not on the level" to take on Kendrick Lamar."

Charlamagne Tha God says he'd pick Kendrick Lamar to beat Lil Wayne if the two start officially feuding. He discussed the idea on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, after Lamar referenced Wayne by name on his new album, GNX.

“And the reason he don’t want no problem with Kendrick right now is because emotionally, mentally and spiritually, Lil Wayne is not on the level to get at Kendrick, ‘cause Kendrick would break down Lil Wayne’s whole life in a very therapeutic way [laughs]. It’s not even gonna be a diss; it’s gonna be out of love. He’s gonna break down how Wayne ushered in the era of the fiends — ’cause he did. He’s gonna talk about a lot of Wayne’s trauma’s. How Wayne’s only got three dreadlocks. It would be a lot of pressure coming from Kendrick.”

Kendrick Lamar Performs At The Pop Out

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

As for GNX, Lamar references Wayne on the track "wacced out murals." “Used to bump ‘Tha Carter 3,’ I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down / Whatever, though, call me crazy, everybody questionable/ Turn me to an Eskimo, I drew the line and decimals,” he raps. "... Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me/ All these n****s agitated, I’m just glad they showed they faces." Wayne had complained about the NFL selecting Lamar over him for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on several occasions.

Charlamagne Tha God Discusses Kendrick Lamar & Lil Wayne

Charlamagne isn't the only one to weigh in on the idea of Lamar and Wayne beefing. On his  4th & 1 Podcast, Cam Newton argued Wayne would make for a much more interesting opponent for Lamar than Drake. Check out Charlamagne Tha God's full stance on Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne below.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
