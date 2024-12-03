Charlamagne Tha God Explains Why Kendrick Lamar Would Beat Lil Wayne In Possible Battle

Charlamagne Tha God says Lil Wayne is currently "not on the level" to take on Kendrick Lamar."

Charlamagne Tha God says he'd pick Kendrick Lamar to beat Lil Wayne if the two start officially feuding. He discussed the idea on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, after Lamar referenced Wayne by name on his new album, GNX.

“And the reason he don’t want no problem with Kendrick right now is because emotionally, mentally and spiritually, Lil Wayne is not on the level to get at Kendrick, ‘cause Kendrick would break down Lil Wayne’s whole life in a very therapeutic way [laughs]. It’s not even gonna be a diss; it’s gonna be out of love. He’s gonna break down how Wayne ushered in the era of the fiends — ’cause he did. He’s gonna talk about a lot of Wayne’s trauma’s. How Wayne’s only got three dreadlocks. It would be a lot of pressure coming from Kendrick.”

Kendrick Lamar Performs At The Pop Out

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

As for GNX, Lamar references Wayne on the track "wacced out murals." “Used to bump ‘Tha Carter 3,’ I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down / Whatever, though, call me crazy, everybody questionable/ Turn me to an Eskimo, I drew the line and decimals,” he raps. "... Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me/ All these n****s agitated, I’m just glad they showed they faces." Wayne had complained about the NFL selecting Lamar over him for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on several occasions.

