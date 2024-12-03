Cam Newton Argues Lil Wayne Will Have A Better Chance Against Kendrick Lamar Than Drake

BYCole Blake691 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton yells "I'm back!" after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in a game in 2021. © Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cam Newton wants to see a battle.

Cam Newton says he wants to see Lil Wayne take on Kendrick Lamar after feeling that Drake failed to match up with the "Not Like Us" rapper. Discussing the feud on the 4th & 1 Podcast, the former NFL star argued that Wayne would have a better chance against Lamar and wants to see that battle for the "appreciation of the art."

“I’m a fan of Drake,” he said. “But after Kendrick and this beef… I look at Drake differently. I don’t think Drake has it in him to go to the places that he needs to go to attack Kendrick properly.” From there, he theorized that Wayne would have a better chance against Lamar. “He won’t be able to do that with Dwayne Carter,” he added. “I wanna see Lil’ Wayne… just for the appreciation of the art… because Drake ain’t capable.” 

Read More: Best Comments On HotNewHipHop From The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Saga

Kendrick Lamar Performs At Super Bowl 56

From left, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg end their performance during the Super Bowl 56 halftime show. © Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From there, Newton used Lamar’s headlining set at Super Bowl LIX to convince Wayne to drop a diss track. “You’re going to let this muthaf*cka come into your muthaf*ckin’ city o muthaf*ckin’ February,” Newton teased. “And you ain’t gonna drop nothing?” Wayne has complained about the NFL selecting Lamar for the New Orleans halftime show on several occasions. Performing at Lil Weezyana Fest, earlier this year, he described the opportunity as being "ripped away" from him. "I told myself I wanna be on stage at the Super Bowl in front of my mom and I worked my a** off to get that position," he told the crowd. "It was ripped away from me but this moment right here… they can’t take this away from me.”

Cam Newton Wants Lil Wayne To Diss Kendrick Lamar

Newton's comments come after Lamar dropped his sixth studio album, GNX, last month. He's preparing to go on tour with SZA to promote the project, next year. Check out Cam Newton’s full discussion of Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar below.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "GNX" Review

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...