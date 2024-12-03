Cam Newton Argues Lil Wayne Will Have A Better Chance Against Kendrick Lamar Than Drake

Cam Newton wants to see a battle.

Cam Newton says he wants to see Lil Wayne take on Kendrick Lamar after feeling that Drake failed to match up with the "Not Like Us" rapper. Discussing the feud on the 4th & 1 Podcast, the former NFL star argued that Wayne would have a better chance against Lamar and wants to see that battle for the "appreciation of the art."

“I’m a fan of Drake,” he said. “But after Kendrick and this beef… I look at Drake differently. I don’t think Drake has it in him to go to the places that he needs to go to attack Kendrick properly.” From there, he theorized that Wayne would have a better chance against Lamar. “He won’t be able to do that with Dwayne Carter,” he added. “I wanna see Lil’ Wayne… just for the appreciation of the art… because Drake ain’t capable.”

Kendrick Lamar Performs At Super Bowl 56

From left, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg end their performance during the Super Bowl 56 halftime show. © Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From there, Newton used Lamar’s headlining set at Super Bowl LIX to convince Wayne to drop a diss track. “You’re going to let this muthaf*cka come into your muthaf*ckin’ city o muthaf*ckin’ February,” Newton teased. “And you ain’t gonna drop nothing?” Wayne has complained about the NFL selecting Lamar for the New Orleans halftime show on several occasions. Performing at Lil Weezyana Fest, earlier this year, he described the opportunity as being "ripped away" from him. "I told myself I wanna be on stage at the Super Bowl in front of my mom and I worked my a** off to get that position," he told the crowd. "It was ripped away from me but this moment right here… they can’t take this away from me.”

Cam Newton Wants Lil Wayne To Diss Kendrick Lamar