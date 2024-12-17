Snoop Dogg Reveals He Reached Out To Kendrick Lamar After Sharing Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle"

Snoop Dogg called up Kendrick Lamar as soon as he learned he was upset.

Snoop Dogg says he left Kendrick Lamar a voice message to apologize after sharing Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle" diss track on social media. Lamar mentioned the move on his new GNX track, "wacced out murals." "Snoop posted 'Taylor Made'," he rapped. "I prayed it was the edibles. I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go." Snoop discussed the situation during an interview with Bootleg Kev.

Kev began by bringing up Snoop's post about the album, in which he wrote: "K Dot new album GNX [fire emojis[. It was the edibles. West West King." Snoop explained: "That's my nephew, man. He's a rapper. He's supposed to speak his mind and tell his truth. That's the way he felt. He had the right to say that. I'm his big homeboy so I have to take what's given to me from his perspective because he's speaking truth. And the truth shouldn't hurt you. It should make you better. I'm one to accept truth when it comes to me directly. He feels that I shouldn't have played that. 'Damn, I was on them edibles my n***a. I gotta be more careful. You right nephew.'"

Snoop Dogg & Kendrick Lamar Perform During The Super Bowl

From left, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg end their performance during the Super Bowl 56 halftime show. © Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From there, Snoop added that he simply reposted someone who had uploaded something about Gin & Juice not realizing it featured "Taylor Made Freestyle." Once word got back to him that Lamar was upset, Snoop left him a voice message. "Nephew, it's Uncle Snoop. I got the message, I apologize," he recalled saying.

Snoop Dogg Explains His Relationship With Kendrick Lamar