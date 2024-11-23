Snoop Dogg's Response To Kendrick Lamar Leaves TDE Punch Laughing

Snoop Dogg joked that it "was the edibles."

Snoop Dogg made headlines with his latest post on X (formerly Twitter) by apologizing to Kendrick Lamar for sharing Drake’s "Taylor Made Freestyle" diss track on social media at the time of its release. The move came after Lamar referenced the West Coast legend doing so on his latest album, GNX. Afterward, Punch reposted Snoop’s apology while adding, “Lol.”

On the song, “wacced out murals,” Lamar raps: “Snoop posted 'Taylor Made.' I prayed it was the edibles. I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go." After the project dropped, Snoop wrote: “K Dot new album GNX. [fire emojis]. It was the edibles. West West King."

Snoop Dogg & Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artist from left Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Snoop Dogg wasn’t the only artist Lamar referenced on “wacced out murals.” He also brought up Lil Wayne and the rapper’s complaints about the NFL selecting Lamar as the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show headliner. “I used to bump ‘Tha Carter 3’, I held my Rollie chain proud. Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down... Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n****s agitated I’m just glad it’s on they faces,” Lamar rapped.

TDE Punch Shares Snoop Dogg's Apology