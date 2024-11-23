Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Kendrick Lamar For Sharing Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle"

West Coast stays winning.

Kendrick Lamar left no stone unturned on his new album GNX. He got everything he wanted to say about the industry, and the Drake battle, off his chest. One of the most surprising references on the album was to fellow West Coast titan Snoop Dogg. Lamar took Uncle Snoop to task for sharing the Drake diss song "Taylor Made Freestyle" during the height of the battle. He was cordial about it, and Snoop Dogg took to social media to admit that he was wrong. He gave the Compton rapper his flowers, and assured him that he was still team West Coast.

The K. Dot lyrics in question were on the song "wagged out murals." The Compton rapper admitted he was hurt to see that Snoop Dogg has endorsed his enemy, despite their close friendship. "Snoop posted 'Taylor Made'," he rapped. "I prayed it was the edibles. I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go." It didn't take long for Snoop Dogg to get on the horn and broadcast his response. He took to Twitter to clarify that it was, indeed, the edibles that made him briefly side with Drake. "K Dot new album GNX," he wrote alongside fire emojis. "It was the edibles. West West King."

Snoop Dogg Blamed His Decision On Edibles

This is not the first time Snoop Dogg has labeled Kendrick Lamar the King of the West Coast. He said the same exact thing during an Instagram Live in July. The rapper was unable to attend Dot's Pop Out Show, but he made it clear that he was impressed with what he saw via stream. "That was fun to watch," Snoop asserted. "Beautiful to see all my peoples come together… K. Dot, you are the King of the West. That’s the kind of sh*t kings do, we unite." This is undoubtedly a tough turn of events for Drake, who'd had a casually friendly relationship with Snoop Dogg up to that point.