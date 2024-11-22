Kendrick Lamar Reunites With SZA On Multiple Stunning "GNX" Tracks

It looks like that Harper's BAZAAR interview was more of a signal than we thought.

Kendrick Lamar mostly featured lesser-known and up-and-coming West Coast names on his surprise new album GNX, but there are also some stars on here beyond an impressive production roster. Roddy Ricch contributes to the track "dodger blue," and the one and only SZA appears on two cuts off this new LP. "luther" sees the SOS singer and K.Dot get ethereal and wavy once more with a romantic cut backed by gentle guitars, gorgeous strings, and some other dreamy musical elements. "gloria," on the other hand," features the duo in a more soulful and dramatic bag, although there's a similarly evoked sense of grandeur and beauty.

Of course, this isn't the only time that these two linked up recently, as Kendrick Lamar and SZA interviewed each other for Harper's BAZAAR earlier this year. They talked about a lot of things. Their emotions and tendencies as artistic creatives, the "true meaning" behind "Not Like Us," insecurities, family, and a whole lot more emerged as compelling subjects. Turns out that this was more of a sign for more work on the way than we thought it was...

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Stun On "luther": Listen

Elsewhere, fans are reacting wildly to this new Kendrick Lamar album, all of its lyrical references, and its California-loving instrumentals. Not everyone's a fan, but that's literally what he raps about on a lot of songs on GNX, so we're not surprised that he turned some folks off with his choices. There's a lot to dive into when it comes to what the Compton lyricist addressed on here, his energy on these records, and how it relates to the massive year that he had before this. There is still more to find, and we're sure these initial hours of listening will evolve into more developed conversations.